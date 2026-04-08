Rory McIlroy (front centre) with his fellow champions at the Masters Dinner. Picture: The Masters

By StephenRigley

Rory McIlroy admits he took more time thinking about his speech at the Masters champions’ dinner than he did planning the menu.

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As is tradition at Augusta, the defending champion hosted an event in the clubhouse for all previous winners of the green jacket at which he got to select what everyone eats. An assembly of golfing greats tucked into appetisers of peach and ricotta flatbread, rock shrimp tempura, bacon-wrapped dates and grilled elk sliders for starters, followed by Yellowfin tuna carpaccio for a first course. The mains were a choice of wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon with traditional Irish champ, sauteed brussels sprouts, glazed carrots with brown butter and crispy onion rings, with sticky toffee pudding and vanilla ice cream to finish.

Rory McIlroy inspects the food before The Masters dinner. Picture: The Masters

Read More: Rory McIlroy missing from New Year's Honours list 'due to tax concerns' Read More: Rory McIlroy savours ‘pretty cool year’ after adding Irish Open to Masters win Wines for the evening were a 2015 Salon Brut champagne, a 2022 Domaine Leflaive Batard Montrachet and a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild from Pauillac in Bordeaux. It is reportedly the most expensive champions dinner hosted, at an estimated cost of £250 a head. “I’ve thought about it a lot. Honestly, I’ve probably thought about that (the speech) more than the food,” said McIlroy ahead of his dinner. “So many legends of the game there. Obviously there’s two (Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson) that won’t be with us this year, which is a shame, but I’m sure they will be with us in the future. “But talking in front of that group, I want to say the right things and make sure I get my feelings across of how grateful I am to be a part of that group. “I’ll follow Ben Crenshaw’s lead. I know he’ll direct the run of show a little bit, but I have a few remarks that I want to make.”

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the seventh hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters. Picture: Alamy