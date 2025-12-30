McIlroy’s name was nowhere to be seen despite his involvement in Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team and winning the Masters to complete a career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy has not been included in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Rory McIlroy has been denied a place in the New Year Honours list after an alleged intervention by tax officials.

The golfer’s exclusion from the list has been described as one of the most surprising omissions after he became the first European in history to win all four of golf’s majors this year. Up to 1,157 people received honours this year, including many athletes and sporting figures from England’s victorious women’s football and rugby teams to Dame Jayne Torvill and Sir Christopher Dean, who took home the Olympic gold at the 1984 Winter Games and saw success at the World, European and British Championships. But McIlroy’s name was nowhere to be seen, despite his involvement in Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team and winning the Masters to complete his career grand slam. According to the Telegraph, this could be because he was among thousands of wealthy individuals who put cash into a scheme that ended up being challenged by the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). Read more: Idris Elba, Torvill and Dean, Gabby Logan and Lionesses lead honours list Read more: How does the British honours system work?

The omission has been likened to Sir David Beckham's long wait for a knighthood. Picture: Getty

A Whitehall source told the paper this snub was comparable to that of Sir David Beckham, whose knighthood was held up for years after a “red flag” was put on his nomination following an investment he made, with HMRC later deeming it to be a tax avoidance scheme. He finally received his knighthood earlier this year in the King’s Birthday Honours. In 2015, the tax collector opened an investigation into whether investments made by McIlroy and others had unfairly avoided tax by exploiting a programme which allows investors to claim up to 100 per cent tax relief on expenditure. The Business Premises Renovation Allowance scheme was legal, but HMRC said at the time it could demand payments for any tax viewed as being unfairly avoided. However, there is no suggestion he has ever deliberately attempted to dodge his tax obligations. LBC has contacted McIlroy’s team, the cabinet office and HMRC for comment.

Leah Williamson was one of several Lionesses included in this year's Honours. Picture: Getty