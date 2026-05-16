Rory McIlroy completes strong third round at US PGA to keep hopes alive of second consecutive major win
The 37-year-old also revealed what film he plans on finishing to switch off from the course before Sunday's round begins
Rory McIlroy believes his superb third round at the US PGA Championship has given himself a chance of clinching a seventh major title.
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The 37-year-old carded six birdies on his way to a four-under-par 66, putting him one back from the leaders as he ended the round on Saturday.
That followed Friday’s 67 as he hit back from a four-over-par opening round which dented his hopes of sealing back-to-back majors.
McIlroy was among the morning starters at Aronimink Golf Club, teeing off over three-and-a-half hours before the leaders.
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He briefly moved alongside the four-under mark of overnight leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley but a bogey at the 17th pegged him back.
McIlroy was unsure as to where the lead might sit come the end of the day, with the likes of Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm rattling in birdies on the screen behind him as he spoke to the media.
"I feel like I still did enough to think I have a chance going into tomorrow," he said.
"If I had played the last three holes at one under instead of one over, I would have got to five under. I sort of thought if I could go out today and get to that, it would make the leaders shoot under par to either be with me or ahead of me.
"So I didn’t get there. I made a couple of mistakes the last three holes."
The tough scoring conditions of the first two days eased on Saturday as the early starters, including Justin Rose and Michael Kim, began to notch a string of birdies.
McIlroy needed to make a move and he did just that to put himself amongst the title hopefuls on an incredibly congested leaderboard.
The Northern Irishman intends to follow some of the afternoon action but does have other viewing to be getting on with.
"I’ll watch a little bit of it," he said. "II’ll go back to the house and put the feet up.
"I started Batman: The Dark Knight last night, so I'll try and finish that. That’s one of my go-tos to try to forget about things."