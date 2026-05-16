The 37-year-old also revealed what film he plans on finishing to switch off from the course before Sunday's round begins

Rory McIlroy carded six birdies on his way to a four-under-par 66 on Saturday, putting him one back from the leaders as he signed his card. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Rory McIlroy believes his superb third round at the US PGA Championship has given himself a chance of clinching a seventh major title.

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The 37-year-old carded six birdies on his way to a four-under-par 66, putting him one back from the leaders as he ended the round on Saturday. That followed Friday’s 67 as he hit back from a four-over-par opening round which dented his hopes of sealing back-to-back majors. McIlroy was among the morning starters at Aronimink Golf Club, teeing off over three-and-a-half hours before the leaders. Read more: Manchester City win FA Cup for eighth time after beating Chelsea 1-0 in final Read more: Met Police make 43 arrests as thousands descend on the capital for two controversial marches

McIlroy hits from the 16th tee during the third round of the PGA Championship. Picture: Alamy

He briefly moved alongside the four-under mark of overnight leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley but a bogey at the 17th pegged him back. McIlroy was unsure as to where the lead might sit come the end of the day, with the likes of Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm rattling in birdies on the screen behind him as he spoke to the media. "I feel like I still did enough to think I have a chance going into tomorrow," he said. "If I had played the last three holes at one under instead of one over, I would have got to five under. I sort of thought if I could go out today and get to that, it would make the leaders shoot under par to either be with me or ahead of me. "So I didn’t get there. I made a couple of mistakes the last three holes." The tough scoring conditions of the first two days eased on Saturday as the early starters, including Justin Rose and Michael Kim, began to notch a string of birdies.