McIlroy and his wife received some unsavoury abuse from the crowd

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll on day three of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Rory McIlroy has revealed PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague sent a personal apology for the abuse directed at him and his wife during Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in New York.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Europe held off a stirring fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black, where the Americans had gone into the final session 12-5 down before mounting a comeback in the singles, only to come up short. Luke Donald’s team – and McIlroy in particular – were on the end of some unsavoury abuse from a partisan crowd across the three days, with a beer tossed from the crowd hitting the hat of McIlroy’s wife Erica. McIlroy, though, has since received a “lovely letter” from Sprague looking to smooth things over. Read more: 'That's not on me': Collin Morikawa says US Ryder Cup fans 'crossed the line' but he wasn't to blame Read more: Tom Watson ‘ashamed’ of ‘rude’ American crowd at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the fourteenth green during a four-ball match against Team United States. Picture: Alamy

“I got a lovely e-mail from Derek Sprague apologising,” McIlroy told BBC Sport as he prepared for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. “Erica worked with Derek at the PGA of America back in the day, so we know Derek and his wife pretty well. “He couldn’t have been more gracious or apologetic and he wrote us a lovely letter, which we really appreciated.” USA captain Keegan Bradley had refused to condemn the “passionate” home fans at Bethpage, where McIlroy felt the hostile atmosphere had actually spurred Europe on. “I take it as a compliment that they targeted me, but then at the same time, it was a tough week,” McIlroy said. “That made us better as a team. It galvanised us and it really put our arms around each other.”

European Team Captain Luke Donald holds the championship trophy as he celebrates with Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and the members of Team Europe. Picture: Alamy