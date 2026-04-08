Experience was the word in regular rotation ahead of the 90th Masters and for defending champion Rory McIlroy nothing was as valuable as his opening 27 holes a year ago.

However, he came home in 31 thanks to an eagle and three birdies and maintained that momentum over the early part of his Saturday, with an eagle and three birdies in his first five holes on his way to a six-under 66 which laid the foundation to win the green jacket and secure a career grand slam.

Friday did not get much better with just one birdie on Augusta’s front nine leaving him one under for the tournament and struggling to generate momentum.

The Northern Irishman had a terrible start as two double bogeys at the 15th and 17th in his first round undid all the good work of four birdies in 13 holes.

“Panic is the wrong word but I didn’t overreact on Thursday when I made those two double bogeys. I didn’t overreact when I was only one-under through nine on Friday,” said the world number two, who begins his title defence at 1031 local time (1531 BST).

“I think not overreacting and not pressing too hard, I stayed as patient as I could be and I feel like that patience was rewarded.

“I played a 14-hole stretch at 10-under par after that and that was literally the stretch of golf that won me the tournament – in years past I would have went for a pin I shouldn’t have went at, missed in the wrong spot, made another bogey, and then all of a sudden the round starts to get away from you.

“Last year I didn’t let that happen to me and that was a big difference.”

McIlroy’s indifferent recent form, and the fact few have successfully defended their title, means he is only fourth favourite behind Scottie Scheffler – the only player ahead of him in the world rankings – and LIV Golf pair Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau who have three wins between them this year.

Experience is also an advantage for Rahm as a previous champion, having had four other top-10s and made the cut in each of his nine appearances.

After winning the LIV Hong Kong he lost a play-off in South Africa to DeChambeau but feels his game is close to when he won at Augusta three years ago.

“If I had to say what was really good in 2023 that is probably getting towards that level again, hopefully, is my iron game. I hit my irons really well,” said the Spaniard.

“The one thing that sticks out from that week was short game and putting inside 10 feet. Even though I had two three-putts and a four-putt that tournament, inside 10 feet it was very good.”

Increasingly warmer weather during the week looks set to make the course harder and faster than usual and if that is the case Matt Fitzpatrick hopes to take advantage.

“Personally, I always prefer that. I’ve always been a conservative player, probably in the right way,” said the Sheffield golfer, whose rise up the world rankings began a year ago as he came into the tournament outside the top 70 and is now sixth.

“That was beneficial for when golf courses got really difficult because my strategy didn’t change, I would just play my normal golf and maybe guys out here probably played a little bit more aggressive than me.”

On his turnaround he added: “Coming here last year, I was pretty lost. It was basically my lowest point here really.

“I think it’s taking the confidence from the fact things have improved so much from where they were last year.”