McIlroy went on to finish level with the American on 11 under, having thrown away the considerable advantage he had built over the first two days.

Amen Corner claimed its most high-profile victim of the week as it cost defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy three shots and tournament lead. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Amen Corner claimed its most high-profile victim of the week as it cost defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy three shots and the hold he had on the tournament during a damaging 45 minutes.

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The Northern Irishman entered Augusta National’s famously-tricky stretch clinging on to top spot after seeing his six-shot overnight lead halved but at 13 under was just about still in control. He exited it one behind Cameron Young after playing it double bogey-bogey-par. McIlroy went on to finish level with the American on 11 under, having thrown away the considerable advantage he had built over the first two days with a one-over 73. The world number two suffered from another erratic driving display but it was compounded by the desertion of his usually reliable iron play when he needed it to withstand the pressure first from Patrick Reed, then Haotong Li and finally Young. The American, who won the Players Championship a month ago, had been four over after seven holes of the tournament and eight off the lead at the start of the day. Read more: Tyson Fury defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov in heavyweight bout as Anthony Joshua watches on Read more: I Am Maximus wins Grand National for second time in dramatic finish

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, entered Augusta National’s famously-tricky stretch clinging on to top spot. Picture: Alamy

But even though he bogeyed the 15th after hitting into the water, a Masters-best seven-under 65 took him to the top of the leaderboard. “I don’t get the sense I’ll be the fan favourite but some fans that cheer for me have gotten louder over the last year,” said Young on Sunday’s final-round pairing with McIlroy. “It will still be lopsided, I think. Rory’s kind of a world favourite in the golf world.” McIlroy had just about been hanging on having reached the turn level par for his round after a bogey at the first was cancelled out when he drove the 350-yard third for birdie. A brilliant wedge to six feet for birdie at the 10th to get to 13 under and extend his lead back to two looked like it could be a catalyst and the momentum did change – but not in the way he wanted. From the middle of the 11th fairway – after his drive clattered out of the trees – he turned a seven-iron into the pond and chipped to six feet, only for his bogey putt to lip out. He missed the green at the short 12th and Young birdied the par-three 16th to take a one-shot lead on 11 under.

Cameron Young drew with level McIlroy after the third round of the Masters, finishing at 11 under par. Picture: Alamy

Another drive into the trees and a missed green at the 13th saw McIlroy fail to capitalise on the par five but he bounced back with a 19-foot birdie putt at the next. He almost holed his eagle attempt at the 15th but returned to 12 under to be one ahead, only for another trip to Georgia pines on 17 to result in another bogey. McIlroy’s good friend Shane Lowry ignited his round by becoming the first player to register two Masters holes-in-one. The Irishman aced the 190-yard sixth, having recorded his first at the 16th in the final round of 2016.

Shane Lowry of Ireland ignited his round by becoming the first player to register two Masters holes-in-one. Picture: Alamy