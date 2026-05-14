Rory McIlroy’s quest for a seventh major title began in shaky fashion with an opening bogey at the US PGA Championship.

He started that bid from the 10th hole in an eye-catching group alongside two-time major champion Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth – chasing a win this week which would seal a career grand slam.

The Northern Irishman, who shook off pre-tournament toe troubles, is bidding to become the fifth man since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year after clinching a second successive Masters title last month.

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McIlroy said he felt Aronimink, which has had a number of trees removed, was a “bash driver down and then work it out” course.

But his opening drive was wayward down the right, taking a fortunate bounce to the rough on the edge of the fairway and he was only able to hack the ball just over 100 yards towards the hole.

His approach left a 14ft putt for par, which missed to the left.

Rahm also dropped a shot at the opener, having missed the green to the right and his first attempt to chip on ended up back at his feet.

Victory this week would take McIlroy past Sir Nick Faldo’s tally of six majors and make him the most successful European of the modern era.

Former Open champion Cameron Smith birdied the first and fourth to stand among the early leaders, two shots adrift of German Stephan Jaeger.

A string of big names started their campaigns just ahead of McIlroy, with three-time champion Brooks Koepka in a group alongside 2024 winner Xander Schauffele and England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

England’s Alex Fitzpatrick was among the championship’s first group to tee off at 6.45am local time and began in style by birdieing the first two holes.

The 27-year-old is a player in form, with wins on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour so far this season as well as a fourth-placed finish at last week’s Truist Championship.

He was pegged back by a bogey on the fifth having found one of Aronimink’s 174 bunkers.