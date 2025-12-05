Former Tory MP Rory Stewart has urged people to be "a bit more forgiving" instead of judging others based on their actions as teenagers.

Mr Stewart told Iain Dale that he'd rather judge Nigel Farage on his views, Brexit, and "lack of serious economics" than on his actions as a teenager.

It comes after more than a dozen school contemporaries of the Reform UK leader claimed he made racist and antisemitic remarks while he attended prestigious private school Dulwich College in a report in the Guardian.

The Guardian spoke to over 20 people who alleged racist or antisemitic behaviour by Farage at school, including seven people who recall the targeted abuse of Peter Ettedgui, now an Emmy- and Bafta-winning director.

Mr Ettedgui told the Guardian that Farage had “repeatedly” approached him and said “Hitler was right”, while they were both pupils at Dulwich College.

Mr Farage has denied the allegations.

Read more: Nigel Farage demands BBC apology for 70s programmes after he was asked about school racism allegations

Read more: Attorney general urges Nigel Farage to apologise over claims of racism and antisemitism

Mr Stewart said: "I think we need to be a bit more self-aware and sometimes I might even say a bit more forgiving.

"As a society, we're very, very judgmental, and I wonder whether everybody who is attacking him is as confident that they were perfectly behaved when they were 17 or 18, that they didn't do things as teenagers, which they would be ashamed of today."