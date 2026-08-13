Family 'desperate' for answers after 'beloved' grandmother killed in her own home
Rose Johnston, 68, was found with a blunt-force head injury at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Saturday October 4 last year.
The family of a grandmother who was killed in her home say they are “desperate” for answers, in an appeal made on what would have been her 69th birthday.
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Rose Johnston was found with a blunt-force head injury at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Saturday October 4 last year, just after 12.30pm.
Detectives investigating her death believe there are people with information who have not yet come forward.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder in May and remains on conditional bail.
In a statement released on Friday, which would have been Mrs Johnston’s 69th birthday, her family appealed directly to anyone with information to contact police.
They said: “As a family we are still in a state of shock and disbelief as to why this has happened to my beautiful mum.
“The investigation being conducted by Merseyside Police has been comprehensive and I know they are working so hard to find whoever did this to mum. I know they are doing everything they possibly can to bring my family and I some answers.
“I’m appealing directly to those of you who might have any information, no matter how small or trivial you might think it may be, to please come forward.
“Share it with the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers and help catch this person.
“As a family we are desperate for answers and to find peace for us and our beloved mum.”
We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dovecot.— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) October 6, 2025
Rose Johnston, 68, was found dead at her home on Ancroft Road at around 12.35pm on Saturday 4 October.
A Home Office post-mortem has taken place and the cause of death has been established as a… pic.twitter.com/4BvOk2I3rP
Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information exclusively received that leads to the arrest of those responsible.
Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “The past 10 months have been exceptionally difficult for Rose’s family but they are fully supportive of the work of the investigation team and we are determined to get the answers they deserve.
“We still believe that the answers lie within the local community and that there are people out there who have information which, for whatever reason, they have chosen not to share.
“I would simply say – please do the right thing and come forward. If you don’t want to speak to the police then pass on the information anonymously to Crimestoppers.
“The person responsible for Rose’s murder does not deserve to be walking the streets and should be behind bars.”
'Constant source of pain'
Mrs Johnston’s family said her loss was a “constant source of pain”.
They said: “Knowing my mum she would likely have been arranging a break in a caravan to celebrate her birthday with her beloved sister or even a couple of nights in a hotel in Southport.
“Mum loved nothing more than the chance to take a walk along the beach or prom, go to the market or maybe go to one of her favourite chippies in Rhos-on-Sea.
“Mum would have had my cousins helping to plan and arrange a lovely day for us all, but now I won’t get the opportunity to take my mum out for tea and spoil her.
“Those little things that we enjoyed as a family have been brutally snatched away from her and us.”
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
The independent charity is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and calls and IP addresses cannot be traced.