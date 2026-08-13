The family of a grandmother who was killed in her home say they are “desperate” for answers, in an appeal made on what would have been her 69th birthday.

Rose Johnston was found with a blunt-force head injury at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Saturday October 4 last year, just after 12.30pm.

Detectives investigating her death believe there are people with information who have not yet come forward.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder in May and remains on conditional bail.

In a statement released on Friday, which would have been Mrs Johnston’s 69th birthday, her family appealed directly to anyone with information to contact police.

They said: “As a family we are still in a state of shock and disbelief as to why this has happened to my beautiful mum.

“The investigation being conducted by Merseyside Police has been comprehensive and I know they are working so hard to find whoever did this to mum. I know they are doing everything they possibly can to bring my family and I some answers.

“I’m appealing directly to those of you who might have any information, no matter how small or trivial you might think it may be, to please come forward.

“Share it with the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers and help catch this person.

“As a family we are desperate for answers and to find peace for us and our beloved mum.”