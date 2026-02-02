West was jailed for life in 1995 after helping her husband, Fred, commit at least 9 murders between 1967 and 1987.

New details of Rose West's life in prison have been revealed after she was jailed in 1995 for murdering ten women and girls with her husband, Fred, in Gloucester. Picture: Police

By Henry Moore

Infamous serial killer Rose West has attacked and sexually assaulted a young inmate in prison.

West, 72, is alleged to have groomed the 20-year-old prisoner for weeks before launching her attack. West was jailed for life in 1995 after helping her husband, Fred, commit at least 9 murders between 1967 and 1987. A source told the Sun: “Rose looks like a frail pensioner, but she is still extremely dangerous — as this attack shows. Read More: Two police officers who pepper-sprayed and tasered amputee, 92, in care home cleared of assault

Fred and Rose West married when he was 28 and she was 16. Picture: Shutterstock

“She befriended a young girl, in her 20s, and basically groomed her before the attack. “The whole prison is talking about it and inmates are shocked, despite what they might have done themselves. “It wasn’t clear if West was caught in the act of attacking her or if her victim reported her. “But guards were on the scene pretty quickly and West was taken from her cell and put in front of a governor. “She has barely been allowed out of her cell since.” The source continued: “It is pretty disgusting she had the freedom to do something like this in the first place. “Her victim is vulnerable and West took advantage of her before trying to force herself on her. “West has form for trying to make friends with young girls in there. She offers them help with things like cooking and sewing.” Rose West has been at New Hall prison for six years and is said to enjoy a comfortable life.

Rose West, pictured on her way to her trial, has always denied her crimes. Picture: Alamy

The special unit, Rivendell House, has 30 prisoners in an en-suite cell with communal areas, and chickens the prisoners can tend to. Inmates can also take part in yoga classes, knitting circles and film nights. In 2019, West wanted to take part in a knitting project making woollen "angel wings" for bereaved families who had lost their babies at birth. The request was quickly rejected after being met with uproar.

The women who were murdered by Fred and Rose West. Picture: Netflix

Sources claim West will lash out at staff if she does not get her own way. A source revealed: “She can be quite abusive to officers if she doesn’t get what she wants and she’s very set in her ways. “If she asks for something and it doesn’t happen within five minutes, she’ll get the hump. “No one wants to talk to her or be close to her. She sits in the social areas around everyone else just to annoy the other women, knowing they don’t want to be around her. “Often she’s just in her cell on her own and the other prisoners can hear her talking to the TV if they walk past. “Her hair is grey now and she’s put on some weight but she still looks the same and she still wears her glasses. “She never gets any visitors but still gets loads of post and cards from sick admirers on the outside, which has to go through security checks before it gets to her.” West has to travel around the prison with guards for her own safety. She spent 11 years at Durham’s Low Newton before being transferred to New Hall. It is believed she was moved after fellow serial killer Joanna Dennehy threatened her. Before Low Newton she was at HMP Bronzefield, in Ashford, Surrey. A plot to attack her with a sock full of snooker balls was revealed, so she was moved. West still refuses to help police investigators find the remains of 20 other possible victims of her and her husband.

Those who they killed were Heather West, Shirley Robinson, Alison Chambers, Thérèse Siegenthaler, Shirley Hubbard, Lucy Partington, Juanita Mott, Lynda Gough, and Carole Ann Cooper. Fred murdered Ann McFall and Rose killed Charmaine West. Fred also murdered his first wife Catherine “Rena” Costello and killed himself in 1995 aged 53 while awaiting pretrial proceedings after admitting to 10 murders but not that of Ann McFall. After various probes in the early 1990s, police eventually caught up with them and arrests were made following the excavation of their lawn at 25 Cromwell Street - where bodies were found. The Fred and Rose unanswered questions Why did it take authorities so long to properly investigate the Wests? In 1992 both Rose and Fred were charged over the sexual abuse of one of their daughters after an anonymous tip of to the police. However, the statement was retracted by the daughter, the charge was dropped, and it would be another two years before her parents were arrested. Authorities failed to intervene at other previous occasions despite seeing the Wests’ children looking in poor health at school. But this is not much followed up in the documentary. Will Rose West admit guilt? Rose, now in her seventies, will never be released from prison. Her daughter Mae West lives in hope that her mother might finally admit to being complicit. "She became quite high and mighty in prison, intervening in our lives... "Her death will be the next thing, and I suppose she might make a deathbed confession." "I just wish she'd tell the truth to the authorities, then we'd all know, wouldn't we?"

The infamous 25 Cromwell Street has now been flattened and made into a pathway. Picture: Alamy