West is one of the most notorious female serial killers in the UK (seen with husband Fred West, with whom she collaborated in the murder of at least ten young women). Picture: Shutterstock

By Cristina Diciu

The convicted serial killer, 72, is alleged to have used small gifts to build trust with inmates, a new report has revealed.

West was jailed for life in 1995 for murdering ten girls and women with late husband Fred West, making her one of the country's most notorious female killers. And now, she is said to be acting like “a celebrity” behind bars, according to a new report by the Daily Mail. Earlier this week, it emerged that the 72-year-old sexually assaulted a young inmate after allegedly grooming her for weeks before the cell attack at HMP New Hal near Wakefield, West Yorkshire. She was later disciplined and stripped of her privileges. West, who changed her name to Jennifer Jones by deed poll in 2020, was later disciplined and stripped of her privileges. She is being held in a special section of the prison called Rivendell House. Read more: Rose West 'attacks and sexually assaults' young inmate in prison

New details of Rose West's life in prison have been revealed after she was jailed in 1995 for murdering ten women and girls with her husband, Fred, in Gloucester. Picture: South West News Service

A source told the Sun: "Rose looks like a frail pensioner, but she is still extremely dangerous – as this attack shows. She befriended a young girl, in her 20s, and basically groomed her before the attack. "The whole prison is talking about it and inmates are shocked. It wasn't clear if West was caught in the act of attacking her or if her victim reported her. "But guards were on the scene pretty quickly and West was taken from her cell and put in front of a governor. She has barely been allowed out of her cell since.” The source added: “It is pretty disgusting she had the freedom to do something like this in the first place. Her victim is vulnerable and West took advantage of her before trying to force herself on her. “West has form for trying to make friends with young girls in there. She offers them help with things like cooking and sewing.”

Rose West, pictured on her way to her trial, has always denied her crimes. Picture: Alamy

This week, several former inmates at the jail spoke out about how they have either witnessed or been on the receiving end of West's abuse. One insider told the Daily Mail. "Rose would try and befriend people. She would do up their hair, put make-up on them. She would also make cakes on a Friday – it became a sort of thing on the wing where people would make cakes for the weekend and the staff would join in. I was working in the coffee shop and library at the time so I saw a lot of her. "She was quite arrogant, like she was some sort of celebrity. She had a lot of the screws wrapped around her little finger and she knew it. They were always asking if she was OK. The screws told us that she had to be protected because she was such a high-profile prisoner. "Me and my mate once asked if she did it – kill her kids. Her face nearly exploded. She went bright red and started shouting 'miss, miss' – calling for the guards. "She was saying 'they are harassing me... they are calling me a murderer'. She went right off on one saying, 'I didn't kill my kids, I didn't do anything wrong'."

The women who were murdered by Fred and Rose West. Picture: Netflix