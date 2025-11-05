Police have launched an urgent hunt for a teenage girl not seen since getting into a car on Halloween five days ago.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for young Rosie, who was reported missing after getting into a Vauxhall Astra on October 31.

Rosie was last seen in the rural village of Holcombe Rogus, Devon and has connections to the Taunton and Bridgwater areas.

The teenager is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall, white with straight brown hair.

