Rosneft, along with Lukoil, will face restrictions from the UK

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government has sanctioned Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft as part of its latest set of measures targeting Russia’s economy amid the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced Rosneft, along with Lukoil – two of the world's largest energy companies – would face restrictions from the UK. The Foreign Office said the two firms export 3.1 million barrels of oil a day. Rosneft, Russia's largest firm, is responsible for 6 per cent of global oil production, and makes up nearly half of Russian oil produced. Other action was taken against the so-called "shadow fleet", which allows Russia to export oil. The sanctions stop UK businesses and individuals from trading with the named Russian entities. They came as the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament visited the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Cooper said: “We will ramp up the pressure on Russia to ensure that their escalation comes at a clear cost. “So I am today setting out a further new set of sanctions, among our strongest so far, to tighten the pressure on Russia’s economy.” The measures are the second announced in a month, and Ms Cooper indicated that more could follow. More than 2,900 Russian individuals, bodies and companies have been sanctioned by the UK Government since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. She added: “We are sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, the two biggest Russian energy firms ever targeted by UK sanctions, part of an extensive new sanctions package of 90 targets, including refineries around the world which are responsible for importing Russian oil, suppliers of drone and missile components, and 44 shadow fleet vessels, further disrupting the network of tankers that transport Russia’s oil.” She said she had told Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at the UN last month: “We will target your ailing economy, your oil and gas revenues and the defence industry making your munitions because we know for Russia, the cost of war is piling up.”

