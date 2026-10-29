The actor reflected on his 2007 tour of Helmand Province for the BAFTA-winning documentary series Ross Kemp in Afghanistan.

Ross Kemp says The Celebrity Traitors was tough but it's not Afghanistan or Iraq. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Ross Kemp has reflected on the "long days" filming The Celebrity Traitors, but insisted it was nothing like Afghanistan or Iraq, as he urged people to buy a poppy and support veterans.

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EastEnders actor Ross said he was “honoured” to mark the 20th anniversary of London Poppy Day, the capital’s annual fundraising event for the armed forces community. Ross reflected on the almost 20 years since he joined 1st Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment during their 2007 tour of Helmand Province for the BAFTA-winning documentary series Ross Kemp in Afghanistan. He told LBC's Henry Riley that the hardest part of that tour was not "people getting blown up, people being shot, being shot at, the heat"; instead, it was coming home and looking into the eyes of the mums whose sons didn't come home. "I think it's really important that we don't forget the sacrifices that the families of our service personnel make," he added. Read more: Wetherspoons pub denies veterans entry 'for wearing Remembrance Poppy', telling them 'it could be political' Read more: ‘Stop hijacking remembrance’: Veterans’ fury over ‘Palestine poppy’ accused of dividing Britain

Ross Kemp with Corporal Lucy Beddowes, Petty Officer Jacob Travers (second right) and Corporal Alex Penfold (right). Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He urged people to go out and buy a poppy in support of military personnel, saying the money is "desperately needed, particularly now because of the cost of living crisis". Donations from London Poppy Day and the Poppy Appeal raise funds to support the armed forces community, including serving personnel, veterans and their families throughout their lives. The campaign encourages the public to wear a poppy to send a personal message of thanks and recognition to those who have served. Addressing questions raised in recent days about whether the poppy is a political symbol, Ross said: "The reason that you have a right not to buy a poppy is because [of] the sacrifices that were made on your behalf, and you probably don't know about them - still being made on your behalf and you don't know about them. "So the fact that you live in a democracy gives you the right not to buy a poppy, but that's the very reason why you should buy one."

On Thursday, Ross joined the city-wide fundraising effort that will see nearly 2,500 armed forces personnel and volunteers collect donations at stations, transport hubs and other busy locations across the capital. He said he "probably made a few more quid than last year, but maybe that's a Traitor's effect", referencing his recent stint on the BBC show. Ross had been on alert about being murdered in plain sight through touch since the first episode. The paranoia proved justified when, eventually, he was murdered in plain sight by traitors James Acaster and Maya Jama. But instead of touch, he was murdered by yawning and inhaling a poisoned perfume.