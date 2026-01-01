A conservation campaign backed by Sir David Attenborough to raise £30 million to secure a vast upland estate in Northumberland for nature has celebrated reaching one third of the total.

The Wildlife Trusts and Northumberland Wildlife Trust aim to buy a historic 9,500 acre estate near Rothbury and boost nature, restore bogs and support environmentally-friendly farming.

The estate encompasses grouse moor, woodland, farms, streams and rivers and represents the largest land sale in England for decades.

Sir David supported the bid to raise £30 million when it launched in October and the campaigners have announced the total has passed £10 million by the end of 2025.

People from around the world have been inspired to help, with reports that donations have come from the US, Canada and New Zealand.

Read More: Restoration team work to save remote ‘Shackleton Villa’ in South Georgia