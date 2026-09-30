Man found dead after 'explosion' in Rotherham as residents evacuated
Local residents said they "heard a bang...as if there was a shooting", and were then told to evacuate from a block of flats nearby
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A man has been found dead after emergency services were called to an "explosion" in Rotherham.
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Police arrived at Clifton Mount in Rotherham on Tuesday afternoon after reports of an explosion.
The force said they found man deceased. The cause of the explosion is now under investigation - with the gas distributor confirming it was not an issue related to their network.
Local residents said they "heard a bang...as if there was a shooting", and were then told to evacuate from a block of flats nearby.
"I'm just shocked, bemused," neighbour Craig Cockram said. "I can't believe what's happened."
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South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called at 13:18 BST to reports of an explosion on Clifton Mount in Rotherham.
"Three fire engines from Rotherham and Tankersley fire stations attended and made the scene safe alongside partner agencies."
"Initial enquiries indicate that there is no risk to the wider community," a police spokesperson added.
A Cadent Gas spokesperson said: "First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the individual who has lost their life in tragic circumstances.
"Cadent's role on site has been to support the emergency services as best we possibly can, and we will continue to do that."