A man has been found dead after emergency services were called to an "explosion" in Rotherham.

Police arrived at Clifton Mount in Rotherham on Tuesday afternoon after reports of an explosion.

The force said they found man deceased. The cause of the explosion is now under investigation - with the gas distributor confirming it was not an issue related to their network.

Local residents said they "heard a bang...as if there was a shooting", and were then told to evacuate from a block of flats nearby.

"I'm just shocked, bemused," neighbour Craig Cockram said. "I can't believe what's happened."

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