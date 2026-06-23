It shows police being confronted by a number of girls in party dresses before one of the officer appears to shove one of the teenagers, drawing his baton

As the incident quickly develops, some the teenagers end up on the floor as two officers point Tasers at the group. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

Police have launched an investigation after a video appearing to show police officers shoving, hitting and drawing Tasers on a group of teenage girls was shared widely online.

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South Yorkshire Police issued a statement after the clip, described as "nothing short of shocking" by the force, appeared to show an altercation between officers and members of the public in Rotherham over the weekend. The clip shows police officers being confronted by a number of girls who appear to be heading on a night out, before one of the officers appears to shove one of the teenagers, drawing his baton. As the incident develops, a number of teenagers end up on the floor, as two officers point Tasers at the group. One of the officers appears to hit out at a girl as she lunges at him. The clip shows at least six officers in attendance at the incident. Read More: Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after missing 14-year-old girl found dead Read More: Nicola Sturgeon's estranged husband Peter Murrell jailed for five years and three months for embezzling SNP funds

🚨 Just had this video of Police out of control attacking kids in the UK, unsure of location. Absolutely wild 😲 pic.twitter.com/L0p93ZGoGb — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) June 21, 2026

In a statement, the force said: “The short clip on social media of the police response to an incident in Rotherham over the weekend appears nothing short of shocking. “Our PSD (professional standards department) are reviewing this and all available footage, including body-worn video, of the full response to the 999 call to understand what happened before, during, and after what is publicly available. “Their assessment will inform our next steps. “At South Yorkshire Police, we want our officers to be professional and their actions to be lawful, proportionate and fair.” South Yorkshire’s deputy mayor for policing and crime Kilvinder Vigurs said: “I am horrified by the footage from Rawmarsh that has been shared on social media.

One of the officers appears to hit out at a girl as she lunges at him. Picture: X

“It is shocking and I know people will be distressed by it. “A full review is now under way by South Yorkshire Police, including body-worn video, to establish exactly what happened not only during the incident, but before and after. “That work is being undertaken as a matter of urgency.” Ms Vigurs said: “I do not want to prejudge any investigation, but my clear expectation, and that of the public, is that officers uphold the highest standards of professional conduct.

Police were confronted by a number of girls in party dresses. Picture: X

At least six officers attended the incident. Picture: X