Reform UK's Mayor of London candidate and ex-prosecutor Laila Cunningham shares her thoughts on two rapists who have fled just before their sentencing.

Reform UK's Mayor of London candidate and ex-prosecutor Laila Cunningham shares her thoughts on two rapists who have fled just before their sentencing.

Brothers Mudasar Hussain, 37, and Ghazanfar Hussain, 42, were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court along with Kamir Ifzal Khan, 37, on Thursday, the NCA confirmed.

Mudasar Hussain and Khan absconded ahead of their trial, and at least one of them has fled abroad.

Sensitive issues discussed.

00:01 | Laila Cunningham is 'absolutely fuming'.

05:34 | Caller Heather believes Laila is 'speaking up for the nation'.

08:07 | Caller Mick accuses Laila of 'weaponising' the issue at hand.

13:07 | Caller Sarah shares her emotional experience managing a children's home.