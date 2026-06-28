Rough sleeping will be decriminalised next week as the Government scraps a 200-year-old law.

The Vagrancy Act, introduced in 1824 for the punishment of “idle and disorderly persons, and rogues and vagabonds”, will be repealed on Monday, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

Ministers had previously announced plans to repeal the law by spring this year, with fresh powers in Labour’s Crime and Policing Act passed in April intended to replace the old legislation.

Offences created under the new Act, such as facilitating begging for gain and trespassing with the intention of committing a crime, now fill a “gap” in the law that would have been left over by removing the old legislation, officials said.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the move would help shift “from punishment to prevention” in tackling homelessness.

Around 210,000 Londoners - or roughly one in every 50 residents - are homeless and living in temporary accommodation, with another 13,000 individuals sleeping rough on London's streets annually.

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