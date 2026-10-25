All homeless people on the streets will be offered a route out of rough sleeping by Christmas under new plans spearheaded by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

All rough sleepers in England will be offered a route out of under new plans spearheaded by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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The PM vowed that he would end rough sleeping in Britain hours after he took the keys to No.10, and is now set to double funding for tackling the problem. Chancellor John Healey will confirm a further £432 million to address rough sleeping in his Budget on Wednesday. To announce the change, Mr Burnham will host a Downing Street summit on Monday in which he will bring private firms, charities and local leaders together to discuss a whole society approach. The most up-to-date annual national statistics estimated there were 4,793 people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn 2025 in England. Read More: Labour sees another 'Burnham bounce' poll boost to 32% ahead of crunch budget week Read More: Homeless offered free flu jabs in Burnham pledge to protect rough sleepers

Andy Burnham made ending rough sleeping a priority of his premiership within hours of becoming Prime Minister. Picture: Paul Marriott/Alamy

The funding at the Budget comes on top of £442 million committed earlier this year and will allow the rough sleeping programme to continue until the end of the current parliament in 2029. Mr Burnham said: “Rough sleeping isn’t a fact of life. It’s a thing governments either choose to accept or don’t. “Well, I don’t accept it. That’s why we’re doubling funding so that people aren’t just offered a safe route off the streets this winter but have that same support right through the rest of this Parliament too. “But we can’t do it alone. If we’re going to end rough sleeping, we need every part of society behind us on this.”