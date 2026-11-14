The FAA said systems have been 'thoroughly tested' to ensure 'operations remain reliable'

FAA grounds all flights, including at St. Louis' Lambert Airport. Picture: St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Routine upgrades to copper wiring used by US air traffic control are said to be to blame after hundreds of US flights were grounded overnight, leaving millions stranded around the world.

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The failure, which took place during routine maintenance, caused the largest grounding of US flights since 9/11. Around 20,000 flights were reportedly left scheduled when the FAA issued the order to ground flights across the US. Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, Sean Duffy said that systems are now functioning normally and have remained stable in recent hours. "It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued," he said, adding that the work to upgrade systems has been ongoing for many years. A range of flights have resumed into Saturday, after “extraordinary circumstances” caused the longest nationwide ground stop since the 2001 terror attacks. Read more: 'Suspected drone activity' detected at RAF Lakenheath, US military says Read more: Passengers in the water after tanker collides with cruise ship in New Orleans

US flights resume after millions stranded in longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11. Picture: AARON SCHWARTZ/Getty

An estimated 1.5 million passengers were left stranded on Friday when all flights across the US were stopped by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which cited telecommunications outages as the cause for the stop. Head of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin has said the groundstop was not related to the international Microsoft crash which occurred between the 12th and 13th of November. Posting to X, secretary of transportation Sean Duffy said: “Today’s nationwide ground stop happened because our air traffic control system is operating on DECADES-OLD, analog equipment that simply cannot compete with the demands of the 21st century.” Secretary Duffy told a press conference he is asking Congress for more investment into FAA systems in order to prevent this from happening in the future. Duffy assured passengers that all systems will be running before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods in the US.

Update from The White House https://t.co/pNjkz3znSB — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 14, 2026

The FAA updated the public to say: "The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. "Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable." The FAA said on November 13 the move had been taken “due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety”, following reported communications issues affecting air traffic control. It added that a "temporary telecommunications outage" had prompted the precautionary measure, with all departing traffic to remain ground-stopped "until further notice". The announcement meant flights in the air could land, but flights on the ground could not take off. Head of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said the decision had been taken “out of an abundance of caution”, adding that all flights had been accounted for and the public should not be concerned. “This isn’t another 9/11,” he said. “This is a telecommunications outage - this is much different.”

The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 14, 2026

Several airports across the US reported running out of space for grounded planes, including the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Chicago's O'Hare Airport. Chicago's O'Hare confirmed it was closing one of its runways to park planes as a result of the capacity issues. Shortly before the nationwide restriction, flights in and out of Chicago were halted because of similar issues. It marks the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the 9/11 attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours. In a statement, a spokesperson for the FAA said: "The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue." More than 8,000 flights were delayed and over 7,700 cancelled, according to FlightAware. Eurocontrol said all US-bound air traffic from its member states has been suspended amid the disruption in the US. From the skies above the US, LBC's America correspondent Simon Marks said: "The pilot aboard this plane told passengers that a communications outage began in Kansas, spread to Chicago, and is now affecting other air traffic control centres across America.

Cancellations and delays across flight boards. Picture: Reuters

"That is consistent with the FAA citing a rolling frequency outage as being responsible. "It's left air traffic controllers unable to communicate by radio with thousands of planes currently in the air above the United States like this one. "We've been told we will land as planned, but there are reports that other planes are being ordered to circle around in the skies while the FAA in Washington tries to fix the issue. "The situation is obviously somewhat unnerving for thousands of people currently in the air and could lead to days of travel disruption here even after it's fixed."

The 10.30pm flight from Heathrow to JFK, New York, was cancelled shortly after the announcement was made. Picture: Social media

Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to fix the FAA's ageing communications system, and on Friday, the FAA and White House asked Congress for another $30.1 billion to address other issues. Passengers flying to and from UK airports are likely to face disruption as a result of the grounding order. A spokesman for Manchester Airport confirmed three US-bound flights scheduled to leave on Saturday morning – all operated by Virgin Atlantic – are likely to be affected if the issue is not resolved soon. A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the ground stop order issued by the Federal Aviation Administration for all US airports. “We’re closely monitoring the situation and assessing any impact to our flights. We advise any customers due to travel to check their flight status at virginatlantic.com.”