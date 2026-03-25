A group of seven-year-olds at a Lincolnshire primary school was allegedly shown a video of people kneeling on prayer mats facing the direction of Mecca while reciting a prayer to Allah.

A Church of England school is at the centre of a row about Islamic prayer. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

A row has erupted after a Church of England school allegedly asked children to participate in a Muslim prayer during a religious education lesson.

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A group of seven-year-olds at a Lincolnshire primary school was allegedly shown a video of people kneeling on prayer mats facing the direction of Mecca while reciting a prayer to Allah. The teacher then reportedly told the kids to try this for themselves. A furious father wrote to Richard Tice, Reform UK’s Deputy leader and MP for Boston and Skegness, saying he was shocked to learn of what his daughter was shown at school. “We did prayers to Allah yesterday,” she allegedly told him as he put his child to bed. He claimed the daughter was then effectively told: “OK, let’s all have a go now… we all need to do the performing of the prayer”. The teacher then allegedly encouraged them to take off their shoes and take part in “the full physical prayer process”. The angry Christian dad said the school, which is in Mr Tice’s constituency and is not named in a report by The Telegraph, did not ask parents for permission ahead of time or offer students the choice to opt-out. Read more: Children’s drawings could be blasphemous under Islamic law, councils tell teachers Read more: Trafalgar Square iftar event 'pushed women to the back' and was 'not welcoming', says Kemi Badenoch

A furious father wrote to Richard Tice, Reform UK’s Deputy leader and the Boston and Skegness MP, about the RE lesson. Picture: Getty

He has since reported the incident to Lincolnshire Police. The Diocese of Lincoln has defended the school and denied the claims made against it. “During the lesson, which began following the relevant lesson plan, pupils were invited to demonstrate some of the movements associated with Muslim prayer,” a spokesman for the Diocesan Board of Education said. He added: “Although this was outside the lesson’s intended approach, it was not an act of worship – no prayers or religious words were spoken and no child was required to take part. No mats were used and pupils were not asked to face any particular direction.” The spokesperson said that the school acted swift following the complaint and vowed to “undertake appropriate reflection to ensure future lessons continue to align fully with the intended non‑confessional approach of RE”. Mr Tice has now reportedly written to the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, over the allegations. “This matter has understandably caused significant concern among parents and clarity on the Church’s position would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote.