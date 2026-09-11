A Labour review into welfare payments has triggered outrage from opposition, after calls for sickness and disability benefits to be as "easy as possible" to claim.

A draft recommendation published Thursday declared the current system for claiming Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to be too "stressful" for patients - despite new claims being approved at a rate of more than 1,000 a day.

The uptick of claims is thought to be fuelled by a rise in mental health issues post-pandemic, with almost four million individuals now receiving the handout, according to reports.

The long-awaited study conducted by welfare minister Sir Stephen Timms also said the Department for Work and Pensions should adopt a "more respectful tone" towards those claiming benefits, including for those who "struggle to articulate the impact of their condition".

The suggestions have been met with disbelief by politicians, with Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately MP calling Labour's recommendation "so out of touch, it beggars belief".

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