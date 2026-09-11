Row over disability benefits as Labour review calls to make PIP as 'easy to claim as possible'
Reform's Robert Jenrick has accused Labour of abandoning "any attempts to tackle the ballooning benefits bill" after a draft study pushes for a shake-up of the disability benefits system
A Labour review into welfare payments has triggered outrage from opposition, after calls for sickness and disability benefits to be as "easy as possible" to claim.
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A draft recommendation published Thursday declared the current system for claiming Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to be too "stressful" for patients - despite new claims being approved at a rate of more than 1,000 a day.
The uptick of claims is thought to be fuelled by a rise in mental health issues post-pandemic, with almost four million individuals now receiving the handout, according to reports.
The long-awaited study conducted by welfare minister Sir Stephen Timms also said the Department for Work and Pensions should adopt a "more respectful tone" towards those claiming benefits, including for those who "struggle to articulate the impact of their condition".
The suggestions have been met with disbelief by politicians, with Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately MP calling Labour's recommendation "so out of touch, it beggars belief".
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Reform UK's Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick adopted a similar tone, accusing Labour of abandoning "any attempts to tackle the ballooning benefits bill", which is forecast to top £40 billion a year by 2030.
During PMQs this week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended Labour's choices, telling the Commons that Labour would not fund defence "at the expense of social security".
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responded in the chamber that the UK was “addicted to welfare”, and accused the party of having no plan to fund increased spending.
Sir Stephen's report was announced last year under former prime minister Keir Starmer after he failed to quash a backbench rebellion over plans to limit PIP eligibility.
Under new recommended measures, those with lifelong or degenerative conditions could be spared repeated reviews, and other awards could include services alongside payments - although cash handouts are set to remain "the foundation of the award".
Government sources have insisted that a shake-up of the system could eventually free up other resources to help claimants with milder conditions get back to work.
The terms of the new review do not include identifying potential savings.