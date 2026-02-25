Row erupts after Kemi Badenoch claims Labour 'being called Paedo Defenders Party'
Labour MP Natalie Fleet has told LBC that Mrs Badenoch's use of the phrase had been "really upsetting".
An MP has accused Kemi Badenoch of putting activists at risk after claiming Labour was being called a "paedo defenders party".
During an exchange with Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch said the Prime Minister should "ask why his backbenchers are saying that they're being called the 'paedo defenders party'".
Her jibe followed reporting by The Times that female Labour MPs had told Sir Keir earlier this month that voters had "screamed" the phrase at them in the street over the Peter Mandelson scandal.
But Labour MP Natalie Fleet has told LBC that Mrs Badenoch's use of the phrase had been "really upsetting".
Ms Fleet, who was herself groomed as a teenager, told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "There are hundreds of thousands of political activists, Labour and otherwise, that want to make the country a better place and to just throw language like that around because it might get you some extra votes is just really disgusting."
Asked if using the phrase put activists "in danger", Ms Fleet said: "It really does.
"There are good people that tell me that they fear for their own safety when they're going out knocking on doors and delivering leaflets."
Asked about Ms Fleet's comments, a spokesman for Mrs Badenoch said: "Tell that to the female Labour MP who said it."