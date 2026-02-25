An MP has accused Kemi Badenoch of putting activists at risk after claiming Labour was being called a "paedo defenders party".

During an exchange with Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch said the Prime Minister should "ask why his backbenchers are saying that they're being called the 'paedo defenders party'".

Her jibe followed reporting by The Times that female Labour MPs had told Sir Keir earlier this month that voters had "screamed" the phrase at them in the street over the Peter Mandelson scandal.

But Labour MP Natalie Fleet has told LBC that Mrs Badenoch's use of the phrase had been "really upsetting".

Ms Fleet, who was herself groomed as a teenager, told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "There are hundreds of thousands of political activists, Labour and otherwise, that want to make the country a better place and to just throw language like that around because it might get you some extra votes is just really disgusting."

