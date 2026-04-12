Sabrina Carpenter has triggered a social media row after responding to a fan who interrupted her debut Coachella set.

The Espresso singer was in the middle of her first-ever set at the US festival when she became distracted by a noise in the crowd and took time to acknowledge it.

“I think I heard someone yodeling,” Carpenter said in a video later uploaded to X.

The crowd laughed before the sound was heard again, leading Carpenter to follow up with: “Is that what you’re doing?”

Someone from the crowd could be heard replying: “It’s Arab! It’s an Arab call.”

“I don’t like it,” Carpenter hit back.

The fan then responded with: “It’s my culture!”

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