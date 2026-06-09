French economist Thomas Piketty has sparked a row. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A leading French academic has sparked a row after claiming every single person could be paid £4,325 a month if countries increase taxes on their wealthiest citizens.

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The World Inequality Lab, a Paris-based research centre, has called for the unprecedented redistribution of wealth its newly-published Global Justice Report. Proposals in the 136-page document include hiking global income tax rates to as high as 90%. The tax would begin to kick in for those with assets worth 10 times the global average per adult – at least £950,000 – and surge steadily to reach 20% for those with at least £550 million. It would see billionaires’ share of global personal wealth plunge from 6% to 0.05%. Meanwhile, the poorest 50% of people would see their share of global wealth surge from 2% to 30%. Read more: 'We are taxing wealth': Chief Treasury Secretary backs Streeting tax pledge vowing 'workable' plan to raise 8 billion by in 2030 Read more: UK economy grew in first month of Iran war, GDP figures show

The world today is characterized by large-scale inequalities. And a climate crisis is looming over us.



We urgently need a new vision for global progress in the 21st Century. One that grounds human development and equality in planetary habitability.



What would it take to… pic.twitter.com/vmWIKR1fWw — Thomas Piketty (@PikettyWIL) June 4, 2026