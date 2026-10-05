Rowan Atkinson plots 'cunning plan' to bring back Blackadder
The originator of Mr Bean will be bringing his historic characters to the stage
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Rowan Atkinson is ready to bring his historical figure Blackadder back to audiences, this time on the stage.
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The comedian’s parody of a medieval adviser who frequently came up with “cunning plans” was last broadcast on the BBC in 1989, but is now going to be part of a stage production showcasing a number of his well-known characters in a new show, Rowan Live.
The Blackadder series frequently appears on lists of the best comedy shows ever made.
The production, which is a collaboration between Atkinson, Richard Curtis, Ben Elton, and composer Howard Goodall, is set to have a 30 production run, and will feature new routines as well as the inclusion of his other most famous character, Mr Bean.
“It is 40 years since I last did a comedy sketch show in the West End,” said Atkinson who first had a one-man show on the West End in 1981 when he was 26-years-old.
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“I thought it would be fun to perform again the sketches that began it all for myself and Richard Curtis,” he added.
Atkinson, Curtis, and Goodall’s collaboration dates back to their university days when they wrote and performed sketches at Oxford.
He then rose to household fame through his TV and film success with Not The 9 O’Clock News, Blackadder and Mr Bean.
Beyond his collaborations with Atkinson, Curtis found his own fame largely through writing romantic comedies which include Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.
Ben Elton achieved success on the West End by writing We Will Rock You, a jukebox musical based on the music of Queen. It is the eleventh longest running musical in West End history.
Curtis has called Atkinson a “comic genius,” stating: “It’s such a joy and honour for me to be part of a show that will include the very best of Rowan on stage.
“All his voices, shapes, faces and characters. I hope it will make people very happy.”
Atkinson made a cameo in Curtis’ blockbuster hit, Love Actually, when he played a hapless shop assistant.
The production, Rowan Live, will be at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from February 8 to March 13.