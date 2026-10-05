Rowan Atkinson is ready to bring his historical figure Blackadder back to audiences, this time on the stage.

The comedian’s parody of a medieval adviser who frequently came up with “cunning plans” was last broadcast on the BBC in 1989, but is now going to be part of a stage production showcasing a number of his well-known characters in a new show, Rowan Live.

The Blackadder series frequently appears on lists of the best comedy shows ever made.

The production, which is a collaboration between Atkinson, Richard Curtis, Ben Elton, and composer Howard Goodall, is set to have a 30 production run, and will feature new routines as well as the inclusion of his other most famous character, Mr Bean.

“It is 40 years since I last did a comedy sketch show in the West End,” said Atkinson who first had a one-man show on the West End in 1981 when he was 26-years-old.

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