Tory councillor suspended from party and reported to police after ‘physical confrontation’ which left election agent 'bruised'
A prominent Conservative Councillor has been suspended from the party and reported to the Metropolitan Police after "assaulting" her association manager, LBC can reveal.
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Councillor Rowena Bass, the leader of the Conservative Group on the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames council and a former parliamentary candidate, is alleged to have "assaulted" her election agent after a verbal confrontation.
LBC has seen an email from the Richmond Park & North Kingston Conservative Association which confirms the matter “has been reported to the police and remains under investigation”.
In a ‘weekly newsletter’ sent to members it says “following the assault of our Association Manager, we wish to remind all members, volunteers and visitors that Richmond Park Conservatives operates a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse, intimidation or threatening behaviour directed at staff or volunteers”.
A Conservative spokesman confirmed Cllr Bass has been suspended from the party pending investigation into these allegations
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It is alleged by her agent (the party's most senior staff member for the boroughs of Kingston and Richmond) that Councillor Bass left her face bruised after a physical assault on the Conservative office premises on Upper Richmond Road, in East Sheen.
The Conservative councillor has represented Coombe Hill ward since 2014, and was the tory parliamentary candidate in Bootle at the last General Election, finishing fourth with 4.3% of the vote.
A Conservative Party Spokesman, said: "Cllr Rowana Bass has been suspended from the Conservative Party pending investigation into these allegations. This process is rightly confidential and we will not be commenting further."
LBC has contacted Cllr Rowena Bass and the Met Police for comment.