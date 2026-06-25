A prominent Conservative Councillor has been suspended from the party and reported to the Metropolitan Police after "assaulting" her association manager, LBC can reveal.

Councillor Rowena Bass, the leader of the Conservative Group on the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames council and a former parliamentary candidate, is alleged to have "assaulted" her election agent after a verbal confrontation.

LBC has seen an email from the Richmond Park & North Kingston Conservative Association which confirms the matter “has been reported to the police and remains under investigation”.

In a ‘weekly newsletter’ sent to members it says “following the assault of our Association Manager, we wish to remind all members, volunteers and visitors that Richmond Park Conservatives operates a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse, intimidation or threatening behaviour directed at staff or volunteers”.

A Conservative spokesman confirmed Cllr Bass has been suspended from the party pending investigation into these allegations