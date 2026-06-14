Roy Hattersley, former deputy leader of the Labour party from 1983 to 1992, has died aged 93.

The former Labour deputy was born in Sheffield in 1932, before entering Parliament as MP for Birmingham Sparkbrook in 1964. He held onto his seat for 33 years.

The politician, journalist and author published over 20 books, including histories, biogrphies and memoirs.

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