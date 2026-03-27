Roy Hodgson, 78, makes shock return to management as former England coach named Bristol City boss
Roy Hodgson is making a shock return to management after being named Bristol City’s head coach until the end of the season.
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The Robins currently sit 16th in the Championship table and today announced Gerhard Struber had been relieved of his duties.
Hodgson, 78, has been out of work since stepping down as Crystal Palace manager in February 2024.
A Bristol City statement read: “We can announce that Gerhard Struber has been relieved of his duties as Bristol City head coach.
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“Roy Hodgson will take charge of the men’s first team until the end of the season, while the club will task the incoming sporting director with appointing a permanent head coach for the 2026-27 campaign.
“The club’s recent performances have not met expectations and therefore Struber and assistant head coach Bernd Eibler will leave with immediate effect.”
This won’t be Roy’s first stint at Ashton Gate, with the 78-year-old having previously coached the side in 1982.
At the time, he was sacked after winning just 7 out of 21 matches.
Roy will take charge of the Robins for their April 3 match away at Charlton.