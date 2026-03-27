Roy Hodgson is making a shock return to management. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Roy Hodgson is making a shock return to management after being named Bristol City’s head coach until the end of the season.

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The Robins currently sit 16th in the Championship table and today announced Gerhard Struber had been relieved of his duties. Hodgson, 78, has been out of work since stepping down as Crystal Palace manager in February 2024. A Bristol City statement read: “We can announce that Gerhard Struber has been relieved of his duties as Bristol City head coach. Read more: World Cup play-off heartbreak for Wales and Republic of Ireland as both sides lose on penalties

General Aerial view of Ashton Gate stadium home of English Football League championship team Bristol City and Rugby team Bristol Bears. Picture: Alamy