Cllr Joseph Boam accused the charity of “politicising remembrance” after it included an LGBTQ+ Pride badge in its online shop.

A Reform UK councillor in Leicestershire has accused the Royal British Legion of “politicising remembrance” after the charity sold a poppy badge supporting LGBTQ+ Armed Forces personnel. Picture: RBL/Joseph Boam

By George Icke

A Reform UK councillor in Leicestershire has accused the Royal British Legion of “politicising remembrance” after the charity sold a poppy badge supporting LGBTQ+ Armed Forces personnel.

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The rainbow poppy is intended to remember those who served in the military who were LGBT, many of whom hid their sexual identity because it was illegal to serve in the Armed Forces while gay, bisexual, or lesbian. Joseph Boam, who represents Whitwick ward on Leicestershire County Council, criticised the charity in a Facebook post: "The Royal British Legion has politicised remembrance of our war dead,” he wrote. "This is an insult to every veteran who wore the poppy with pride. I am deeply disappointed. "People support the Poppy Appeal every year to honour those who served. Not to push political agendas." He went on to ask: "Who else has had enough of this woke virtue signalling c**p!" Read More: Ross Kemp says The Celebrity Traitors was tough, but it's not Afghanistan or Iraq, as he urges people to buy a poppy Read More: ‘Stop hijacking remembrance’: Veterans’ fury over ‘Palestine poppy’ accused of dividing Britain

Boam accused the RBL of politicising remembrance. Picture: xiu bao/Alamy

The Royal British Legion defended the badge, saying it was intended to show support for LGBTQIA+ members of the Armed Forces who have experienced discrimination. In a statement to LBC, the charity said: "The RBL Poppy Pride Badge shows support for those who have faced discrimination or marginalisation due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, particularly those who served under the pre-2000 ban on LGBT personnel in the British Armed Forces. "Providing visible symbols of support for the LGBTQIA+ Armed Forces community is an important show of allyship and a demonstration that the RBL is a safe and inclusive space." The ban on LGBT personnel serving openly in the British Armed Forces was lifted in 2000. The charity’s position contrasts with Cllr Boam’s criticism that the badge introduces a political agenda into remembrance.

Serving and ex-service members collect donations for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal at Waterloo Station in London. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy