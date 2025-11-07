The row threatens to plunge the Royals' Christmas at Sandringham into chaos

A schism emerged earlier this year between Dr Stewart (far right) and Rev Paul Williams (pictured with the King and Queen). Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

Members of a much-loved choir at the King’s church have gone on strike after the resignation of its choirmaster, LBC has learned.

Choristers at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham have boycotted rehearsals following the departure of the church’s popular director of music, Dr Claire Stewart. The walkout casts doubt over whether the choir, who are within “touching distance” of the Royal Family at Christmas Mass, will be able to perform at this year’s service. A schism emerged earlier this year between Dr Stewart and Rev Paul Williams, the Domestic Chaplain to the King, over the future direction of the choir. Read More: Royals want MPs to focus on 'important issues' not Prince Andrew, says Downing Street Read More: William refuses to be drawn on Andrew scandal and says he wants to surround himself 'with people who do good'

King Charles III bids farewell to Revd Canon Dr Paul Williams (right) as he leaves after attending a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The clash centred on Rev Williams’s desire to modernise the choir. His proposals - including the creation of a social media account for their performances - were accompanied by a contentious report into the choir which stated members had “no knowledge of music or singing technique.” Dr Stewart penned a 28-page note outlining her grievances in response. Tensions between them reached such a fever-pitch that it is believed King Charles was asked to intervene in the dispute, though Buckingham Palace did not respond to LBC’s request for comment on this matter. After spending the last few months on sick leave, LBC can reveal Dr Stewart has now officially left her position. In a letter addressed to members of the choir and seen by LBC, Rev Williams acknowledged “the mixed emotions” her departure was likely to cause. The news has sparked a backlash from the local community, many of whom fear that the former director of music was forced out of her role, and members of the choir have been voting with their feet. Recent rehearsals have been poorly attended. In one instance, only three children turned up, leading to the session being abandoned. “Everyone’s deeply upset,” a source told LBC. “I’m distressed, angry and disappointed — especially as this should be such a special time of year with Advent and Christmas just around the corner. “The choir performs within touching distance of the Royals — they’re a big part of the Christmas service they so enjoy.

The royals go on their traditional walkabout on Christmas day 2018. Picture: Getty