The King and Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family will mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.

The late Queen’s life will be remembered during a series of events held around her birthday – April 21 – the date she would have turned 100.

Charles has reportedly written a speech for the occasion commemorating the 70-year reign of his mother and highlighting her legacy and service.

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her Balmoral home aged 96 on September 8 2022, after serving as sovereign for 70 years – the nation’s longest-reigning monarch – and was mourned by her family and friends and remembered by the nation.

For the woman who was never meant to be sovereign, the Queen fulfilled her pledge to serve nation and Commonwealth and came to earn the respect of many – from world leaders to the public.

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