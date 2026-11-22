The future King of England is reportedly discussing wide reform of what is means to be a member of the Royal Family

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Prince William is planning to change what it means to be a royal which could result in his own children choosing to separate themselves from the Crown, according to excerpts of a new book.

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The future king is expected to make immense changes across the Royal Family when he takes the throne, according to the upcoming book by royal reporter Tom Sykes; most significantly ensuring that His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) is a job title maintained only by those who are working royals. These changes, if implemented, would mean members of the family who are not direct heirs to the throne could choose to become private citizens in charge of their own income and their own housing. These changes are reported to have been discussed between Prince William and his aides, and come after the prince declared last year that as future king, “change is on my agenda”. Read more: Prince Harry declares he would rejoin military to fight Russia if needed Read more: Prince Harry opens up about return to UK and reveals Archie and Lilibet are 'happy in school'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may be stripped of his royal title in future if he does not return to being a working royal. Picture: Global Images Ukraine/Getty

This may create a further rift between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, as although Harry stepped back from being a working royal, he still maintains his royal title and has asked for paid security. If William’s changes were implemented, Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their children who are currently known as Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet, would be stripped of their titles unless they choose to become working royals again. According to Sykes, a friend of the Prince of Wales has said: “If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live. “If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live and you will not get any special favours. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.”

Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales in Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Picture: Pool/Getty