Seafarers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) are to stage a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 12.01am on March 5 until 11.59pm on March 6.

According to the union, its members will ensure that the safety of ships are maintained, including moorings and gangways.

The action follows a ballot result in which members voted by nine to one to reject the latest pay offer and back industrial action.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said that RFA members want a "decent" pay offer, and want their employer to show it is complying with minimum wage legislation.

