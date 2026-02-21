Royal Fleet Auxiliary seafarers plan 48-hour strike over pay
RMT general secretary said that RFA members want a "decent" pay offer, and want their employer to show it is complying with minimum wage legislation.
Seafarers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) are to stage a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 12.01am on March 5 until 11.59pm on March 6.
According to the union, its members will ensure that the safety of ships are maintained, including moorings and gangways.
The action follows a ballot result in which members voted by nine to one to reject the latest pay offer and back industrial action.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said that RFA members want a "decent" pay offer, and want their employer to show it is complying with minimum wage legislation.
“Our members, who are the most highly trained seafarers, perform incredibly difficult tasks in often dangerous circumstances, supporting their colleagues in the Royal Navy, whilst spending months at a time away from their families.
“Years of real terms pay cuts have left dedicated RFA seafarers worse off, demoralised, and this latest offer falls well short of expectations and significantly below comparable employers within the sector.
“The Royal Fleet Auxiliary and the Ministry of Defence must now get around the table with us to address our members’ immediate concerns and tackle the crewing crisis."
The RFA said the dispute could be resolved, but required "commitment" from those in power, who needed to take the issue "seriously".
Officers in the RFA have voted in favour of strikes, also in a dispute over pay.
Their union, Nautilus International, said it will consider its next steps following the ballot result.