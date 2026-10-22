The exhibition will feature items linked to rulers including Henry VIII, Charles II, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II

Pieces from Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II's collection will go on display. Picture: Royal Collection Trust

By Georgia Rowe

More than 300 pieces of jewellery worn by monarchs over five centuries are to go on display at Buckingham Palace next year.

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The exhibition will feature items linked to rulers including Henry VIII, Charles II, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II, alongside paintings, designs and documents from the Royal Collection and Royal Archives. Among the highlights is the Diamond Diadem, created for George IV’s lavish coronation and later made famous through portraits of Queen Elizabeth II on coins, banknotes and stamps. Queen Victoria’s Small Diamond Crown will also be shown. The crown, closely associated with the monarch, was placed on her coffin while she lay in state. Other pieces include Queen Charlotte’s garnet set, Queen Alexandra’s diamond and black-pearl serpent bracelet, and a Fabergé aquamarine and diamond pendant given to the future Queen Elizabeth II by Queen Mary. Read more: That’s a wrap! Ancient Egyptian mummy removed from museum display amid ethics concerns Read more: Tour bus crashes into souvenir stand in Trafalgar Square

Fabergé aquamarine and diamond pendant, 1909. Picture: Royal Collection Trust

"This unprecedented exhibition will bring together some of the most important and spectacular royal jewels in British history, many never exhibited publicly before," Caroline de Guitaut and Kathryn Jones, co-curators of the exhibition, said. They added: "Each jewel carries with it a human story: of love and loss, power and politics, family and faith. "Together, they have borne witness to the defining moments of royal lives and offer a deeply personal insight into the individuals and relationships that have shaped the monarchy across generations." A thistle brooch featuring Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's eldest daughter’s first milk tooth, removed by Albert himself, will also be on display.

The exhibition will run at runs at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace. Picture: Image Professionals GmbH/Alamy