Royal Mail has launched an investigation into allegations that a postman claimed to have “dumped” Reform UK campaign leaflets in a bin.

A post on a Facebook group for Royal Mail staff said: “My DO had reform party’s D2D today. I dumped them all in a bin. They can sack me! Idgaf!”

It was shared to a private 30,000-member Facebook group called Royal Mail Chat.

A Reform UK legal representative wrote a letter of complaint to Alistair Cochrane, chief executive of Royal Mail, that said the screenshot was circulated on or around Saturday.

“DO” is an acronym for delivery office, “D2D” for door to door or unaddressed advertising mail, and “IDGAF” for “I don’t give a f***”.

Party leader Nigel Farage said on X: “It is right that @RoyalMail have launched a full investigation into this allegation.

“If found to be true, it would be very disturbing and an attack on the democratic process itself.”

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