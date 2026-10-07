Royal Mail has announced plans to cut up to 2,500 head office and support function jobs by the end of 2027.

The company announced its plans for an organisational review, saying it was undergoing a “significant transformation” as the business implements universal service reform and adapts to a rapidly changing market.

Letter volumes have declined by more than 70% since their peak, while customer demand for faster and more convenient parcel delivery services continues to grow, it said.

A statement said: “As part of its transformation programme, Royal Mail is simplifying processes and functions across the business and today announced proposals for an organisational review of head office and support functions.”

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