Royal Marine shot wife dead after she told him marriage was over, inquest hears
John Perkins, 66, hit his 67-year-old wife Kathryn over the head before he shot her dead after forty years of marriage.
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A former marine fatally shot his wife before killing himself after she told him she wanted a divorce after years of domestic abuse, an inquest heard.
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John Perkins, 66, hit his 67-year-old wife Kathryn over the head before he shot her dead after forty years of marriage.
The retired Royal Marine then turned the gun on himself, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay Coroner’s Court heard.
The couple were pronounced dead at a property at Briar Close, Exmouth, Devon, on May 7, 2026.
After spending some time with her sister, Mrs Perkins returned to the family home to tell her husband their marriage was over.
The inquest heard how two legally held double-barrel shotguns – with a single cartridge fired from each – were recovered from the property.
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Post-mortem examinations concluded Mrs Perkins had died from a shotgun wound to the chest while her husband suffered a fatal shotgun wound to the head.
Mrs Perkins, a retired nursery nurse, had suffered a blunt force injury laceration to her head which was likely caused by the handle or barrel of a shotgun.
The hearing at County Hall in Exeter heard there had been incidents of domestic violence, including Mr Perkins punching his wife on a skiing holiday in 2010, for which he attended an anger management course.
In a written statement, their son Bradley said he had never seen his father violent towards his mother, but his siblings had witnessed it.
“There would always be atmospheres and consequences for us children if things didn’t go dad’s way,” Mr Perkins said.
“In regards to mum, dad controlled her life.
“One other incident shows dad for what he was. About seven years ago, mum had a cancerous lump in her throat, which she had operated on.
“This affected mum’s voice and dad actually said to her, ‘I don’t want you to talk. You don’t sound womanly. You sound like a man’.
“Mum didn’t really say much about what went on in her marriage. She didn’t want us to be worried.”
He said his father would make all the decisions in the household and if she did, there would be “consequences and sometimes he wouldn’t speak to her for days”.
Mr Perkins said he had discussed his parents’ marriage with his brother James, who thought their father might kill himself if their mother left.
He said: “I remember we talked about that, but never would I have thought that dad would kill mum. He has been violent, and he was definitely controlling.
“It’s devastating. My mum lived for her family and loved us all so much.”
Barbara Daughters told the hearing her sister was reluctant to leave her husband because of the impact upon her children.
“Sadly, John’s behaviour cast a shadow over the whole family,” she said.
“He was always putting Kath down in front of people and actually thought he was being funny. If anything went wrong, it would all be Kath’s fault.
“He didn’t have many social skills, but his conversation topics were limited to shooting, politics, immigrants, Trump and world issues.
“He was utterly selfish and didn’t care who he upset. Everybody argues, but his temper was off the scale. He would go from zero to a hundred in seconds.”
Mrs Daughters said on the day of her death her sister had returned to Exmouth to tell her husband she was leaving him.
“It has occurred to me that he might do something to himself after he found out she was leaving him, but never could I have imagined the full extent of his anger,” she said.
“I never thought that he would kill her.”
Neighbour Victoria Woolsey, who was at home with her husband, heard an argument then gunshots at about 1.30 pm.
She said: “I heard a female say, ‘Oh God, help me’. I think she may have said, ‘Help me’ again, and then there was a scream again, and she said, ‘Help me’ again.
“Then it all went quiet. Seconds later, I heard a loud single bang and said, ‘Oh my God, that was a gunshot. I think that woman has just been murdered’.
“Maybe 30 seconds later, I then heard another second single bang, which was not as loud as the first.”
A police investigation concluded Mr Perkins had shot his wife before taking his own life.
The court also heard evidence that Mr Perkins’s shotgun licence had been renewed by Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing manager in 2023.
Area coroner Alison Longhorn said it would be “too speculative” to “conclude that had further or different inquiries been made and more information gathered about the domestic abuse history, that the outcome of the renewal application would have been different.
“There was a balancing exercise that took place by the firearm licensing manager, and he considered that on balance the application could be granted.
“That said, I remain concerned that what appears to be a lack of professional curiosity about the nature and extent of the domestic abuse history between the two.
“I remain concerned that where somebody is applying for or renewing a firearm or shotgun licence application, the consideration scrutiny of a domestic abuse history does not appear as thorough or considered, or indeed as carefully or accurately documented as it should be.”
Ms Longhorn said she would be writing a prevent future deaths report addressed to Devon and Cornwall Police and the College of Policing.
She recorded conclusions of unlawful killing for Mrs Perkins and suicide for her husband.