John Perkins, 66, hit his 67-year-old wife Kathryn over the head before he shot her dead after forty years of marriage.

The inquest heard that two legally-held double-barrel shotguns – with a single cartridge fired from each – had been recovered from the property. Picture: Roy Perring/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A former marine fatally shot his wife before killing himself after she told him she wanted a divorce after years of domestic abuse, an inquest heard.

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Post-mortem examinations concluded Mrs Perkins had died from a shotgun wound to the chest while her husband suffered a fatal shotgun wound to the head. Mrs Perkins, a retired nursery nurse, had suffered a blunt force injury laceration to her head which was likely caused by the handle or barrel of a shotgun. The hearing at County Hall in Exeter heard there had been incidents of domestic violence, including Mr Perkins punching his wife on a skiing holiday in 2010, for which he attended an anger management course. In a written statement, their son Bradley said he had never seen his father violent towards his mother, but his siblings had witnessed it. “There would always be atmospheres and consequences for us children if things didn’t go dad’s way,” Mr Perkins said. “In regards to mum, dad controlled her life.

The couple, who had been married more than 40 years, were pronounced dead at a property at Briar Close, Exmouth, Devon, on May 7 last year. Picture: Google Maps

“One other incident shows dad for what he was. About seven years ago, mum had a cancerous lump in her throat, which she had operated on. “This affected mum’s voice and dad actually said to her, ‘I don’t want you to talk. You don’t sound womanly. You sound like a man’. “Mum didn’t really say much about what went on in her marriage. She didn’t want us to be worried.” He said his father would make all the decisions in the household and if she did, there would be “consequences and sometimes he wouldn’t speak to her for days”. Mr Perkins said he had discussed his parents’ marriage with his brother James, who thought their father might kill himself if their mother left. He said: “I remember we talked about that, but never would I have thought that dad would kill mum. He has been violent, and he was definitely controlling.