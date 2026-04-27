Ricky Shepherd, 47, is accused of raping a woman at a military base in November 2023

Ricky Shepherd, 47, is on trial at Bournemouth Crown Court facing charges of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A Royal Marines captain raped a woman at a military base despite her saying: “No, no, stop it,” a court has heard.

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Ricky Shepherd, 47, is on trial at Bournemouth Crown Court facing charges of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault in the early hours of November 24 2023. Richard Onslow, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant met the complainant as she had been “socialising” at an officers’ mess bar at a military base in Dorset. He continued: “She decided to sleep on a sofa in the mess and she told Ricky Shepherd that before he left the bar.” Read more: Starmer to call time on shoplifting ‘free-for-all’ as government pledges to make assaults on retail workers a criminal offence Read more: Police to stop probing 'non-crime hate' as ministers say focus must shift to real offences

Shepherd was staying at an army barracks near Poole, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

Mr Onslow said that Shepherd sent the complainant a WhatsApp message “wishing her goodnight” and she replied saying she was about to go home. He said: “He invited her to stay with him although he realised that was a bit of a forward suggestion and soon after that he messaged her again: ‘We fancy each other, right?’ And she replied: ‘Yes but I just want to sleep.’” The prosecutor said that the defendant gave the complainant directions on how to reach the room where he was staying and added: “When she got to his room, he came to the door wearing his shirt and trousers, offered her a beer, she refused it. Read more: Eriteran man jailed for 'predatory' rape of teenage girl in Basingstoke Read more: Three asylum seekers found guilty of raping woman on Brighton beach in 'cynical, predatory and callous' attack

The two had been socialising at a military mess bar. Picture: Alamy

“She told him nothing was going to happen, she removed her clothes including her pants. “She lay at the edge of the bed and she felt him grinding himself against her. She said she had an early start and said: ‘Thank you but no’.” Mr Onslow said that as the pair were lying in the bed, Shepherd “grabbed her chest” and made repeated attempts to have sex with her.

He said that the complainant said that Shepherd was “completely and utterly focused” on having sex with her. Mr Onslow said: “She froze because she didn’t know what to do, she didn’t know who was around, what their reaction would be.” He continued: “It was like he wasn’t listening although she was saying ‘No look I do not want to.” The prosecutor said that the defendant asked for oral sex and she told him that “if he tried to put his cock in her mouth she would bite it off”.

Mr Onslow said that after a while the pair fell asleep before the defendant tried again in the early morning to have sex with her while holding her down. He said: “The more she said: ‘No’ and tried to wriggle away, the more turned on he was. She decided to get it over with, which the Crown says is not true consent. She said: ‘Stop’, but he continued.” The prosecutor said that in the morning, the defendant was “chatty” as he drove the complainant to her car. Mr Onslow said: “This is a case where the defendant simply ignored a woman saying: ‘No, no, stop it,’ he just carried on regardless.”

He added that the defendant told police that the sex was consensual and suggested she had accused him because “possibly she was embarrassed she had sex with him, might have been seen by somebody coming out of his room, might be the walk of shame”. The prosecutor said that the complainant told two people about the incident on the following day before she attended a sexual assault referral centre where photographs were taken of bruising to her chest, legs and arms and made a formal complaint to police in January 2024. In a video interview shown to the jury, the complainant said that she had felt confident she could trust the defendant because of his rank.

She said: “He’s a f****** officer, he should have the integrity to know there are boundaries.” She added: “I should have realised he was pretty drunk.” The complainant said that after getting into the bed, she fell asleep and woke up to find him “grinding” up against her. She said: “I could feel him having rolled over, sort of grinding is probably the best way to put it, I tried to wriggle. ‘I just want to go to sleep, I have got an early start, thank you but no’.