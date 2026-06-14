Moment Royal Marines board Russian shadow fleet vessel in unprecedented operation
In footage released by the MoD, personnel are shown boarding the vessel in the dark by fast-roping from a helicopter
This is the moment British armed forces intercepted a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Channel during a pre-dawn operation.
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The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded a sanctioned oil tanker during a six-hour operation – the first UK-led operation of its kind.
The vessel Smyrtos will be provisionally moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England and be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns.
According to the MoD, the operation was supported by aircraft from the Maritime Air Group (Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat), an RAF P-8 aircraft, and HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.
In footage released by the MoD, personnel are shown boarding the vessel in the dark by fast-roping from a helicopter.
Further video clips show armed personnel conducting searches of cabins aboard the vessel, while officers from the NCA inspect documentation and paperwork.
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Local sailors, who witnessed the aftermath of raid this morning, told LBC it was "extraordinary" as helicopters continue to monitor the area.
Clive, who woke up on his boat to the Channel raid, said: "As an avid sailor, It makes you realise how close the potential threat is to home."
Helen, another sailor, added: "It confirms the importance of having working navy and we were very proud to see it action."
Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: “This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling (President Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine that they cannot hide.
“I want to pay tribute to all those involved, including our armed forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said: “Operations like this require skill, professionalism and courage. I pay tribute to our armed forces personnel and all those involved.
“Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin’s illegal war.”
Meanwhile, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge told LBC: "I welcome the news that the government have intercepted the tanker but I think we have to ask why 94 shadow fleet vessels passed through in the year to May when Starmer announced this would stop in March."