This is the moment British armed forces intercepted a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Channel during a pre-dawn operation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded a sanctioned oil tanker during a six-hour operation – the first UK-led operation of its kind.

The vessel Smyrtos will be provisionally moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England and be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns.

According to the MoD, the operation was supported by aircraft from the Maritime Air Group (Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat), an RAF P-8 aircraft, and HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

In footage released by the MoD, personnel are shown boarding the vessel in the dark by fast-roping from a helicopter.

Further video clips show armed personnel conducting searches of cabins aboard the vessel, while officers from the NCA inspect documentation and paperwork.

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