Royal Marines have crippled a high-speed drugs boat with a single, pinpoint sniper shot in one of the most dramatic counter-narcotics operations the Royal Navy has conducted in the Middle East.

A sniper team from 42 Commando disabled the vessel’s engine with one precise round fired from a Wildcat helicopter launched from HMS Lancaster, halting the craft as it sped across the Gulf of Oman at more than 40 knots.

The operation dealt a £35 million blow to the illegal drugs trade, with more than one-and-a-half tonnes of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and hashish seized.

It’s the latest in a string of major drug busts by the Royal Navy in the region, but marks the first time snipers have used non-lethal disabling fire in Gulf waters – a tactic more commonly deployed in the Caribbean.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns, said: “Outstanding work by the crew of the HMS Lancaster who stopped and seized £35M worth of dangerous and illicit drugs at sea. Moreover, a well-planned operation culminating in a surgical shot by a Royal Marines sniper disabling the engine of a vessel traveling at 40 knots. That’s excellence at work.

“Not only have our Royal Navy and Royal Marines disrupted a major criminal enterprise and kept drugs off our streets and away from our kids, but have once again demonstrated effectiveness, decisive action and the exceptionally high standard of our Royal Navy and Marines.

“I salute our Royal Navy and Royal Marines for their indefatigable work keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, the operation reflects the government’s wider commitment to security, with plans to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP from 2027 and a goal of reaching 3% in the next parliament.

