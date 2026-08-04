The Torpedo Repair and Maintenance deal secures around 315 jobs across the UK

By Rebecca Henrys

The Royal Navy has signed a new £135 million contract with BAE Systems to maintain and repair its torpedoes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It covers the Navy’s Spearfish and Sting Ray torpedoes used by submarines, surface warships and maritime patrol aircraft to protect UK waters and maintain its nuclear deterrent. The Torpedo Repair and Maintenance (Tram) deal secures around 315 jobs across the UK, including 150 highly skilled engineering roles, and a further 165 in BAE’s UK supply chain. The engineering and technician roles include 100 in Portsmouth and 50 more across Edinburgh, Chelmsford and near Glasgow. Read more: Burnham to take a holiday after two weeks in office as Reform brand PM 'not a serious leader' Read more: Justice Secretary challenged over 'risible' claim Government is putting victims first - as killers still set for early release

HMS Artful, an Astute-class nuclear-powered fleet submarine, is manoeuvred at His Majesty's Naval Base Clyde on March 04, 2025. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Government has said this is part of its commitment to use defence spending to drive economic growth and deliver well-paid, long-term jobs in advanced manufacturing and engineering across the UK. Defence minister Luke Pollard said: “This is defence spending doing exactly what it should – keeping our country safe while securing 315 skilled jobs and creating new opportunities across our country. “We are proud to be backing British jobs, British skills and British industry.” The three-year contract runs from July 2026 to June 2029. The contract bridges to a longer-term programme, Whitehead2, which will deliver a modernised torpedo support solution from 2029 onwards.

Royal Navy Submariners of the HMS Agamemnon nuclear submarine speak outside the BAE system factory. Picture: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images