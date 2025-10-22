Royal Navy warship shadows Russian destroyer in Channel as drone warfare and grey zone tensions escalate
A Royal Navy destroyer has shadowed a Russian warship sailing through UK waters in the English Channel, marking a first-of-its-kind Nato operation.
Listen to this article
Portsmouth-based HMS Duncan, operating under Nato command, monitored the Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov as it transited from the North Sea towards the island of Ushant off the French coast.
It is the first time a Royal Navy vessel has been directly tasked by the alliance for such a mission.
Nato Maritime Command said: “We are watching. HMS Duncan shadowed destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov through the English Channel during a 48-hour mission. A Royal Navy Wildcat joined Dutch and French forces to monitor the Russian ship in a strong show of Allied cooperation and readiness in our region.”
The incident comes amid heightened tensions across Europe, with Nato nations increasingly wary of Russia’s so-called grey-zone warfare, operations that blur the line between peace and conflict.
It follows a surge in drone incursions, GPS jamming, and cyber interference targeting military and civilian infrastructure, all seen as part of Moscow’s campaign to probe the alliance’s defences and test its resolve in the North Sea and beyond.
Read more: UK skies are becoming the new frontline: Expert warns Britain must act fast to stop Russian drones
Read more: British military to get ‘shoot-down’ powers as UK unveils new drone-killing missiles amid rising Russian threats
A Navy spokesperson described the deployment as a “historic first,” adding: “This operation forms part of wider security efforts across northern Europe.”
The Type 45 destroyer used its advanced radar and surveillance systems to track the Russian ship’s passage, supported by a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, based at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton. The joint effort also involved a Dutch Air Force NH90 and units from the French Navy.
Al Carns, minister for the armed forces, said: "The Royal Navy stands ready to respond to any Russian naval activity.
"They conduct constant monitoring operations to safeguard Britain and our territorial waters.
"Once again the Royal Navy has deployed under Allied Maritime Command underpinning our unwavering solidarity with Nato to counter Russian activity."
HMS Duncan's commanding officer, Commander Dan Lee, said: "This operation highlights the Royal Navy's commitment to safeguarding UK waters and working seamlessly with our Nato allies to ensure the security of our shared maritime spaces.
"The close co-ordination between UK, French and Dutch forces demonstrates the strength of our alliance and our ability to respond collectively to any activity in our region.
"Tracking and escorting the Vice Admiral Kulakov through UK waters was a clear example of Nato's interoperability in action.
"The professionalism and teamwork displayed by all involved ensured the operation was conducted safely and effectively, showcasing our shared resolve to uphold international maritime norms."
HMS Duncan is one of two Royal Navy destroyers assigned to Nato’s Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which patrols northern European waters.