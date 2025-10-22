A Royal Navy destroyer has shadowed a Russian warship sailing through UK waters in the English Channel, marking a first-of-its-kind Nato operation.

Portsmouth-based HMS Duncan, operating under Nato command, monitored the Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov as it transited from the North Sea towards the island of Ushant off the French coast.

It is the first time a Royal Navy vessel has been directly tasked by the alliance for such a mission.

Nato Maritime Command said: “We are watching. HMS Duncan shadowed destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov through the English Channel during a 48-hour mission. A Royal Navy Wildcat joined Dutch and French forces to monitor the Russian ship in a strong show of Allied cooperation and readiness in our region.”

The incident comes amid heightened tensions across Europe, with Nato nations increasingly wary of Russia’s so-called grey-zone warfare, operations that blur the line between peace and conflict.

It follows a surge in drone incursions, GPS jamming, and cyber interference targeting military and civilian infrastructure, all seen as part of Moscow’s campaign to probe the alliance’s defences and test its resolve in the North Sea and beyond.

