Defence Secretary John Healey described the loss of the Royal Navy members as "truly devastating".

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, left, Petty Officer Owen Green, middle, and Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, died in a helicopter crash. Picture: MoD

By Jacob Paul

The three Royal Navy officers who were killed in a helicopter crash in Devon have been named as Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher and Petty Officer Owen Green.

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The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed on Thursday that the trio from the 845 Naval Air Squadron died during routine a training activity on Tuesday, June 3. The Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed into a field during a training exercise just before 4am on Wednesday near Sourton Down near Okehampton, with images from the scene showing the aircraft completely destroyed. Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, grew up in Virginia Water, Surrey and became a poster-child for the Royal Navy, amassing thousands of followers on social media after becoming the first female to pass commando training. Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, 42, joined the RN as a Warfare (Pilot) Officer in Sep 2008 after studying for a Masters in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bath and had a brief spell as an accountant with Deloitte. Gaining his wings as a “Junglie” in October 2012 - the famous nickname given to Royal Navy commando helicopter aviators - he served with 845 NAS flying the Sea King Mk4, which included flying in Norway, Jordan, Afghanistan and Embarked Operations. He was promoted to Lieutenant Commander in 2020. Read more: Royal Navy helicopter crashes in Devon sparking major emergency services response Read more: Pictured: British soldier, 29, who died in Iraq training accident as tributes pour in for 'devoted family man'

The wreckage of a Royal Navy helicopter is seen in a field after it crashed during an exercise on June 03, 2026. Picture: Getty

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher attended Imperial College London to study for a Masters in Geology, graduating in 2016. Sporty and active from a young age, she competed for her regional Netball team, and represented England in Junior Lacrosse and Pole Vault. At university she joined the Officer Training Corps and University Air Squadron where she discovered a passion for flying. During a break in flying training, she attended the All Arms Commando Course, becoming Britain's only serving female Royal Navy Commando. The MoD described her death as a" huge loss to the Royal Navy, Force, and Squadron." It said in a tribute: "She has been an inspiration to countless people, particularly young women, encouraging them to achieve their dreams and it is clear that she had a very bright future as a Naval Aviator ahead of her." Petty Officer Owen Green, 24, joined the Royal Navy in January 2022, beginning initial training at HMS Raleigh. He demonstrated "a consistently high level of professional competence and dedication throughout his career as an Aircrewman with 845 Naval Air Squadron," the MoD said. It added: "Throughout his service, he consistently demonstrated technical proficiency, operational effectiveness, and a commitment to continuous professional development, making a significant contribution to squadron capability and mission success."