A Royal Navy patrol boat helped capture a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker, aiding French forces in seizing it in the Mediterranean.

French military personnel intercepted the tanker, the Grinch, on Thursday in the western Mediterranean as part of a growing crackdown on vessels accused of smuggling Russian oil in defiance of Western sanctions.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK provided tracking support as the ship passed through the Strait of Gibraltar, where it was monitored by HMS Dagger, a Royal Navy patrol vessel based at the British base.

The Grinch has been sanctioned by the UK, EU and US and is accused of being part of Russia’s shadow fleet, a network of tankers used to keep oil money flowing despite an embargo. The ship was reportedly sailing under a false Comoros flag.

Mr Healey said the operation showed Western allies were stepping up action to cut off funding for Moscow’s war.

“Alongside our allies, we are tightening the net around shadow vessels to choke off the funds that fuel Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the interception, saying the vessel had been boarded and diverted by the French navy with allied support.

“The operation was conducted on the high seas in strict compliance with international law,” he said, adding that France was determined to enforce sanctions and uphold maritime rules.

