Speaking to Royal Navy officers and industry figures over the past few weeks has been a slightly unsettling experience.

Not because anyone was being dramatic, but because the same message keeps coming back, quietly and consistently.

Things aren't working the way they should, and it feels like nobody has actually noticed.

We still like to think of Britain as a maritime power. An island nation, dependent on the sea for security, trade and influence. It is a comforting idea. The problem is that it increasingly feels like an assumption rather than a reality being actively maintained.

The debate in public tends to fixate on ship numbers. It is neat, simple, and largely meaningless on its own.

“Readiness isn’t one thing, it’s everything working at once,” one Navy insider told me. That line cuts through the noise. A warship is not just a hull in the water. It is a system. Crew, maintenance, dock space, spare parts, shore support, digital resilience. If one part falters, the whole thing starts to degrade.

Right now, multiple parts seem to be falling apart at the same time.

There are not enough qualified people in key roles. Those who are trained are spending longer at sea, with less time to maintain skills or progress. Infrastructure is under pressure. Supply chains are fragile. Industry is warning it may not have the workforce to keep up as demand increases.

And then there is the part most people barely think about, until it starts to break.

Logistics, in this case it's the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

If the Royal Navy is the visible force, the RFA is the mechanism that allows it to exist at all. Fuel, ammunition, food, aviation support, spare parts, everything that keeps a fleet operating at distance flows through those ships.

Without the RFA, the Navy does not project power. It barely leaves port. Which makes the current situation all the more stark.

The RFA is facing a serious manpower crisis, with shortages in some skilled roles reported at between 30 and 50 per cent. Pay and conditions have not kept pace with the commercial sector, and experienced personnel are leaving. Ships exist on paper, but not always in practice.

The fleet itself is ageing. Platforms like RFA Fort Victoria have been in service for decades, and delays to replacement programmes have created real gaps. Keeping older vessels operational takes more effort, more maintenance, and more people, all of which are already in short supply.

The result is ships being placed into what is politely called “extended readiness”. In reality, it means they are not available when needed. That has a direct impact on what the Royal Navy can deploy and sustain.

And then, in early April, something happened that should probably have triggered a much louder national conversation than it did.

RFA personnel went on strike. Let that sink in for a second...

The Royal Navy itself cannot strike. Its sailors do not have that option. But the civilian-manned backbone that keeps the fleet supplied and operational can, and did.

Members of the maritime union RMT took industrial action after overwhelmingly rejecting a pay offer, with further strike days scheduled. They made clear they would maintain vessel safety, but the message was unmistakable.

The system is under pressure, and the people holding it together are no longer willing to absorb that pressure indefinitely.

These are not peripheral workers. They are the ones enabling replenishment at sea, the ones ensuring ships can stay deployed, the ones quietly underpinning every major naval operation. When they step back, even partially, it exposes just how dependent the entire structure is on them.

It also highlights something more uncomfortable.

For years, the RFA has been treated as slightly separate, lacking the same institutional support and visibility as the Royal Navy, despite being essential to its function. That has consequences. Morale, retention, recruitment, all of it feeds into the wider readiness picture.

And that picture is not just about ships and people anymore.

Modern vessels are increasingly reliant on complex digital systems. If those fail, through malfunction or cyber attack, the consequences are immediate. As one expert put it, losing those systems in an operational environment can leave a ship effectively blind.

So the idea that this is simply about building more ships misses the point entirely.

This is about whether the UK can sustain maritime operations as a coherent system. People, platforms, infrastructure, logistics, and digital resilience all working together.

Right now, the warning from those inside that system is consistent. It is being stretched.

None of this means the Royal Navy is suddenly incapable. The professionalism remains. The commitment remains. But capability is not just about intent, it is about depth and resilience. And both are being tested.

We are still an island nation. That has not changed. What may be changing, quietly and without much public scrutiny, is whether we still have the naval depth to match the story we tell ourselves.

Because when the ships that supply the fleet cannot sail, and the people who crew them feel they have no choice but to strike, it raises a very simple question.

What exactly are we relying on?.

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