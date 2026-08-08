The increase in Russian naval activity follows the seizure of the tanker Smyrtos by Royal Marines in June, the first time British troops have directly boarded a shadow fleet vessel

The Royal Navy HMS Mersey. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Royal Navy has warned of increasing Russian activity around the UK’s waters after it spent 21 days in July monitoring Moscow’s ships.

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Naval operations to monitor Russian activity increased 25% in July compared to the previous year, with warships making repeated voyages through the Dover Strait and North Sea. Offshore patrol vessels HMS Tyne, HMS Mersey and HMS Severn were deployed throughout the month to shadow Russian frigates Neustrashimy and Admiral Grigorovich which are tasked with escorting so-called “shadow fleet” tankers. Russia uses its shadow fleet of ageing vessels to evade international sanctions on its oil and fund the war in Ukraine. HMS Tyne was also tasked with monitoring the Neustrashimy as it carried out a live firing exercise outside British and French waters on July 20. Read more: Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and his grandparents in village near Kyiv Read more: Russia could attack Nato within weeks as US intelligence warns Putin may seek ‘new victory’ after Ukraine failures

A powerboat passes the Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset moored in the harbour during the national Armed Forces Day celebrations. Picture: Getty