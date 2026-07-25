The incident was described by Judge Advocate Edward Legard as an “inexcusable betrayal” of Armed Forces values

Cursiter, an executive officer at the UK’s nuclear submarine base in Faslane, Clyde, was marched out of court to begin a 33-month jail term. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A former nuclear submarine commander in the Royal Navy has been jailed for almost three years after being found guilty of a "planned and predatory" sexual assault on their junior colleague.

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Lt-Cdr John Cursiter plied his colleague with alcohol and cocaine over the course of an evening, before physically steering him into his own office in the officer's mess and committing the assault. The 46-year-old was an executive officer at the UK’s nuclear submarine base in Faslane, Clyde, and a former commander of nuclear-enabled HMS Vanguard. The incident, which took place at naval base HMS Drake in Devon, was described by Judge Advocate Edward Legard as an “inexcusable betrayal” of Armed Forces values. He added that the behaviour “tarnishes the reputation” of the officer corps, before Cursiter was marched out of Catterick Military Court to begin a 33-month jail term. Read more: Officers seriously injured in police boat crash were responding to ‘person in water’ Read more: New testing kits to crack down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters rolled out by Met

HMNB Devonport Royal Navy maintenance depot at HMS Drake, Plymouth, UK. Picture: Alamy

“It is patently clear that this was a planned and predatory assault by a senior officer on a junior rating behind the closed door of his own cabin,” said the judge. He added that the victim was "in an acutely vulnerable state" of "extreme intoxication" at the time, and "simply did not know where he was". “He wanted to go back to his own quarters, to a place of safety, but you steered him away to your cabin and when you did so you had one thing, and one thing alone, in mind. “You made sure your victim was incapacitated through a combination of alcohol and drugs, and you abused your rank and position.” Cursiter, of Balloch, Dunbartonshire, resigned from the Navy following his arrest, but was still “dismissed in disgrace” as he was sent to prison.

Cursiter was a former commander of the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard. Picture: Royal Navy