The helicopter 'ditched' over the water within three minutes, leaving two injured and one dead, the inquiry heard

Wreckage of downed Royal Navy Merlin helicopter returns to shore. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

A Royal Navy pilot died after his helicopter crew misdiagnosed an engine fracture and shut down the aircraft's remaining active engines, an enquiry has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lt Rhodri Leyshon was killed three years ago when a helicopter he was the right-hand seat pilot of went down over the English Channel at night. A report filed by the Defence Safety Authority found that the helicopter was conducting landing training on the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier when the crew were alerted to an emergency onboard. The issue in question was misdiagnosed by crew members, which led to the fatal crash within three minutes of alarms sounding. “Rhod was my delightful son and I, Rhod’s sisters, partner and extended family, miss him every day,” said Lt. Leyshon’s mother, Mary Scourfield. “I know that he would have done everything within his power to get the helicopter back. It is therefore heartbreaking to see that he was put into this situation.” Read more: Rebuild the Royal Navy or lose a war to Russia, first sea lord tells politicians Read more: Found after 118 years: Royal Navy warship that sank killing 30 sailors discovered off Isle of Wight

The recovered tail section of Lt Rhodri Leyshon's helicopter bought into Portland Port, on September 18, 2024 in Portland, England. Picture: Getty

The emergency onboard was a rubber diaphragm breaking inside the number two engine’s high-pressure fuel pump assembly. The helicopter responded as intended, which was to reduce the rotor speed of engines one and three. However, the crew were not made aware of which engine was experiencing issues, so diagnosed the problem as occurring in engines one and three, not two, because their rotor speeds had changed. The handling pilot onboard stated three times within 21 seconds that the aircraft was flying on one engine. No crew member challenged the assessment formally, and the commander transmitted a MAYDAY report that there was double engine failure. The team then was reported to work in isolation during the emergency, with each member looking at separate issues and not processing information from each other. This is when, 70 seconds into the emergency, the commander mentioned shutting down the remaining engines.

The rescue mission for Lt. Rhodri Leyshon's broken helicopter. Picture: Getty